Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. 15,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $86.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.