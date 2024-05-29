Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.75 on Friday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $43.63 million and a PE ratio of 12.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Citizens’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

