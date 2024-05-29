CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CK Infrastructure Stock Performance
CKISY stock remained flat at $29.43 on Wednesday. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.
CK Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41.
About CK Infrastructure
CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.
