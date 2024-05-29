ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.02

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.02 and traded as high as $47.03. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 22,500 shares.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
