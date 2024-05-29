ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.02

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.02 and traded as high as $47.03. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 22,500 shares.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 48,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 20,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

