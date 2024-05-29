CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 40.1% in May

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the April 30th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CLP Price Performance

Shares of CLP stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,932. CLP has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.