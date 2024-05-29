Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5979 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
