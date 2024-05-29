Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $75.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,854,573 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after buying an additional 876,326 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 735,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,588 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 83.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 666,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,560,000 after purchasing an additional 302,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

