Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
Cogna Educação Price Performance
COGNY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170. Cogna Educação has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
