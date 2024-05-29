Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

COGNY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170. Cogna Educação has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

