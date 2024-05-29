Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Commercial National Financial Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of CNAF stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.
About Commercial National Financial
