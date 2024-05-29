Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.40. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

