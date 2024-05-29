Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the April 30th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

CODYY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 106,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,070. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.3345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.32. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

