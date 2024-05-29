Comparing Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) & NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% NeurAxis -633.10% N/A -926.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fc Global Realty and NeurAxis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A NeurAxis $2.46 million 8.54 -$14.63 million ($3.73) -0.85

Analyst Ratings

Fc Global Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeurAxis.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fc Global Realty and NeurAxis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeurAxis beats Fc Global Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

