Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 306.1% from the April 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Compass Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 92,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

