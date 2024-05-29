Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.
Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
