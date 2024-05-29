Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 51,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 165,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 39.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

