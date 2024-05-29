Conflux Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $890.65 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $890.65 million and approximately $35.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,313.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00692588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00124126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00045166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00206296 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00057794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00092157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,005,139,753 coins and its circulating supply is 4,042,652,647 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,004,927,485.69 with 4,042,427,471.42 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22238883 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $34,382,993.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.