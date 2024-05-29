Contrasting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) and Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Kyowa Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 45.26% 36.70% 15.07% Kyowa Kirin N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Kyowa Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Johnson & Johnson pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kyowa Kirin pays an annual dividend of $19.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 123.1%. Johnson & Johnson pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kyowa Kirin pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Johnson & Johnson and Kyowa Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 7 6 0 2.46 Kyowa Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus target price of $175.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Johnson & Johnson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson & Johnson is more favorable than Kyowa Kirin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Kyowa Kirin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $85.16 billion 4.08 $35.15 billion $16.04 9.00 Kyowa Kirin N/A N/A N/A $34.33 0.47

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Kyowa Kirin. Kyowa Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Kyowa Kirin on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use. Its MedTech segment provides Interventional Solutions, including electrophysiology products to treat heart rhythm disorders; the heart recovery portfolio, which includes technologies to treat severe coronary artery disease requiring high-risk PCI or AMI cardiogenic shock; and neurovascular care that treats hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke. this segment also offers an orthopaedics portfolio that includes products and enabling technologies that support hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; surgery portfolios comprising advanced and general surgery technologies, as well as solutions for breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; contact lenses under the ACUVUE Brand; and TECNIS intraocular lenses for cataract surgery. It distributes its products to wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers, as well as physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor. The company also develops GRAN /Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia; LUMICEF, a biological treatment for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis; Moventig, a mu-opioid receptor antagonist for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; Nouriast/ Nourianz, an adenosine receptor antagonist for Parkinson's disease; and ORKEDIA, an oral calcimimetics agent. In addition, it offers POTELIGEO, a humanized monoclonal antibody for CC chemokine receptor 4; REGPARA for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism; and Romiplate/Nplate, a genetically recombinant protein that produces platelet through the stimulation of thrombopoietin receptors. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. has an agreement with Amgen Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, an anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

