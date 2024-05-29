Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.95

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.10. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.