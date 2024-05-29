Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOLU) Trading 1.9% Higher

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLU – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLU – Free Report) by 1,555.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

