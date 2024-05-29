Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $63.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.05.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

