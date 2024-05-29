CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Brandon O’brien Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $9.73 on Wednesday, hitting $244.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average is $240.42. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $281.41.

Get CorVel alerts:

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $19,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on CRVL

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.