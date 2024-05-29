CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in May

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

CPPCY stock remained flat at $15.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CP ALL Public has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

CP ALL Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from CP ALL Public’s previous dividend of $0.17. CP ALL Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.