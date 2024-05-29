Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.82. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.85 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.77.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.8477 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,720,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

