Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.82. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.85 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.77.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.8477 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
