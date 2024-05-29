Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.86

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 109705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,055 shares of company stock worth $1,710,303. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $2,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

