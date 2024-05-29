Critical Analysis: Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jack in the Box and Sweetgreen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.69 billion 0.61 $130.83 million $5.68 9.39 Sweetgreen $584.04 million 5.76 -$113.38 million ($0.93) -31.92

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack in the Box, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jack in the Box and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 7.07% -16.97% 4.10% Sweetgreen -17.15% -20.74% -11.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jack in the Box and Sweetgreen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 0 9 7 0 2.44 Sweetgreen 1 2 6 0 2.56

Jack in the Box currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.26%. Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.27%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Sweetgreen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.