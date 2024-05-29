Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.64. Critical Metals shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 741 shares trading hands.
Critical Metals Trading Up 7.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
