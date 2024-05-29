Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 14th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.50. 46,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,857. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$14.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.49.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.28.

In other news, Director Mark Holly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.03 per share, with a total value of C$65,150.00. In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Also, Director Mark Holly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,085. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

