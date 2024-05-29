Cross Timbers Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
