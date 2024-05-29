CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.39. 11,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,286. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.25.

Get CSPC Pharmaceutical Group alerts:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0573 dividend. This is a positive change from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.