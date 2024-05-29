CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Declares GBX 7.01 Dividend

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

CT Private Equity Trust stock remained flat at GBX 470 ($6.00) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 454.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 459.05. The company has a market capitalization of £336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,468.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. CT Private Equity Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 406 ($5.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 516 ($6.59).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CT Private Equity Trust news, insider Richard Gray acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,700 ($26,436.78). In other CT Private Equity Trust news, insider Richard Gray acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £20,700 ($26,436.78). Also, insider Craig Armour acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £22,900 ($29,246.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,768 shares of company stock worth $7,648,476. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Featured Stories

