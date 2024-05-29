CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$144.22 million during the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.