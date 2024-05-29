Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPIX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company's stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

