Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYCC

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,401.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,009.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.