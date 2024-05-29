Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

