Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Danaher by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Danaher stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.25. 1,411,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.16. The stock has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

