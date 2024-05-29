Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. 72,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.93. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.2491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

