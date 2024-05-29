Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Short Interest Update

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Datatec Stock Performance
Shares of Datatec stock remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. Datatec has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
About Datatec
