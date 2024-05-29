DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Short Interest Up 231.3% in May

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 231.3% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DecisionPoint Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DPSI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 60,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,055. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 million, a PE ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. DecisionPoint Systems has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Get DecisionPoint Systems alerts:

DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17). DecisionPoint Systems had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that DecisionPoint Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DecisionPoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DecisionPoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.