Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,958. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

About Deutsche Börse

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2617 dividend. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

