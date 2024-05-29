Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,958. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
