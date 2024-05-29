DG Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

DG Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 494,692 shares during the period. VEON accounts for approximately 2.2% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth $97,544,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of VEON by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of VEON by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 16,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,910. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

