Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) COO Sells $1,182,840.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,919. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after purchasing an additional 206,189 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

