Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Raised by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 78,990.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. CWM LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

FANG traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.02. 1,527,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

