DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

Shares of DKS traded up $31.03 on Wednesday, hitting $226.03. 5,063,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,407. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

