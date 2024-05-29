D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 652.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance
SIEVF remained flat at 235.05 on Wednesday. D’Ieteren Group has a 1 year low of 165.15 and a 1 year high of 235.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 224.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of 200.28.
About D’Ieteren Group
