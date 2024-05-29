D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 652.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance

SIEVF remained flat at 235.05 on Wednesday. D’Ieteren Group has a 1 year low of 165.15 and a 1 year high of 235.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 224.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of 200.28.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

