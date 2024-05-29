DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0115 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $196.26 million and approximately $18.46 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,609.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.35 or 0.00692732 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00123902 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008803 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00045123 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00208081 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00057976 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00092096 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,038,913,061 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.