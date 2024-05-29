Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $27.20

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.20, but opened at $25.68. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 1,043,779 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $567,000. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading

