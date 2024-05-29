Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the April 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of MSFU stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $47.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3053 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,939,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

