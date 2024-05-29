Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of IRON opened at $34.66 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

