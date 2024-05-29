DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Head to Head Survey

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 19.47% 14.53% 1.04% Barclays 17.21% 6.13% 0.28%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations for DNB Bank ASA and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Barclays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $17.13 billion N/A $3.62 billion $2.33 8.25 Barclays $31.56 billion 1.32 $6.54 billion $1.34 8.20

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barclays pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barclays has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barclays beats DNB Bank ASA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

(Get Free Report)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides overdraft facilities; leasing services; factoring, supply chain, and receivable purchase financing services; bank guarantee, secure trading, documentary collection, and letter of credit services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, equity and debt capital market, shares and securities, mutual funds and trading, and bonds and commodities; and private financing, as well as equity trading, foreign exchange, interest rates, and risk advisory services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, working capital, trade finance, auto lease and equipment financing, and corporate finance services, as well as act as an estate agents. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.