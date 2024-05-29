DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.08

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBLGet Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $14.93. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 58,200 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBL. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

