DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.08

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $14.93. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 58,200 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
