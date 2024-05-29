DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.08

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $14.93. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 58,200 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBL. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

